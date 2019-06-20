Menu
A man has been taken into custody after police found five kids unrestrained in the back of the car
Crime

Drink driving, with three kids in boot

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
20th Jun 2019 8:09 AM
A MAN has been taken into custody after police found five kids unrestrained in the back of the car

Police said the man was also found to be a disqualified driver and drink driving.

Police Watch Commander Bruce Payne said the man returned a reading of 0.128 per cent.

Officers came across the 43-year-old man and five unrestrained kids during a random breath testing station in Katherine.

Senior Sergeant Payne said there were three kids in the boot area of the hatchback under the age of nine and two children on the back seat aged 10 and 12.

He said the five children were left in the care of a woman, who was also a passenger in the car.

