Drive aims to provide dignity to struggling women

HELPING WOMEN: Share the Dignity founder Rochelle Courtenay said women across the country were chosing between food and sanitary products. Michelle Smith

RESIDENTS across the Tweed are being encouraged to donate female sanitary products at Woolworths stores as part of this month's Dignity Drive.

The drive is being organised by Share the Dignity and is asking for every sanitary product purchased, another is bought for a woman or girl in need.

"So many women, every month, have to forfeit sanitary products because they cannot afford them,” Share the Dignity founder Rochelle Courtenay said.

"Many mothers have to choose between buying sanitary items and feeding their children.”

Pottsville Beach resident Wendy Pluckrose is a volunteer assisting the drive.

She said she was motivated to be come a volunteer after learning many women in Australia have to choose between food and purchasing sanitary products.

"It literally broke my heart to learn women out there who were going without basic needs including sanitary items and knew I had to help to share the dignity and love,” she said.

This is the 10th drive being held by the group since the initiative was launched in 2015.

Two drives are held every year and donations can be dropped at collection boxes at participating Woolworths stores.