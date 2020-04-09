Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Stewart MP with Mark Partland owner of Ingham Road Seafood with a Coral Trout and a Gold Band Snapper
Scott Stewart MP with Mark Partland owner of Ingham Road Seafood with a Coral Trout and a Gold Band Snapper
Business

Drive-thru seafood feast on offer for long weekend

9th Apr 2020 10:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE'S not much more traditional than getting stuck into a seafood feast over Easter and with producers doing it tough, Queenslanders are being urged to include local seafood in their festivities.

Ingham Road Seafood has set up a drive-through service at the Townsville Showgrounds to encourage people to buy seafood while also adhering to social distancing rules.

Owner Mark Partland said they had to look at ways to divert the huge crowds from the shop.

coronaviruspromo

 

"It's a real busy time, there is a lot of people that have fish on Good Friday," he said.

"(Coronavirus) hasn't affected us as much as some of the restaurants that have closed down. We're one of the fortunate ones that are still operating."

 

 

Townsville MP Scott Stewart said there were some fantastic seafood distributors in the city that offered a range of options for people.

"I know it won't be a traditional Easter this year for many people but a great platter of North Queensland prawns from Ingham Road Seafood will be perfect this weekend," he said.

Mr Stewart said while people should be staying in their communities, there was locally caught seafood right at our doorstep.

Originally published as Drive-thru seafood feast on offer for long weekend

coronavirus drive-thru easter weekend seafood

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        260 council childcare centres rescued and preschool’s free

        premium_icon 260 council childcare centres rescued and preschool’s free

        Education Mass closure of council childcare centres has been avoided and preschool will be free for six months under a $133 million state government rescue package.

        LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day

        New case confirmed as virus clinics remain open this weekend

        New case confirmed as virus clinics remain open this weekend

        News All COVID-19 clinics will remain open over the Easter long weekend

        Health officials increase screenings of hospital visitors

        Health officials increase screenings of hospital visitors

        News All visitors will have their temperature checked