Menu
Login
A TRUCK driver has died after his semi-trailer rolled on the Lismore-Bangalow Rd at Binna Burra last night.
A TRUCK driver has died after his semi-trailer rolled on the Lismore-Bangalow Rd at Binna Burra last night. Marc Stapelberg
News

Driver, 49, dies after truck goes off road

Michael Doyle
by
6th Jun 2019 11:07 AM

POLICE are investigating what caused a 49-year-old truck driver to lose control of his vehicle in a fatal crash last night near Bangalow.

Emergency services were called to the Lismore-Bangalow Rd, between Bangalow and Nashua, after an eastbound a semi-trailer, carrying timber, left the road and rolled.

The driver, from Coffs Harbour, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lismore-Bangalow Rd was closed in both directions for nine hours, while debris was cleared and crime-scene officers conducted investigations. 

Detective Inspector Matt Kehoe said a report is currently being developed for the coroner.

"It was a fairly confronting scene with logs from the truck strewn over the road way," he said.

"At this stage we are looking at issues around driver fatigue, speed and or a medical condition of the driver."

Detective Inspector Kehoe urged motorists to take care on the roads and drive to the conditions.

"The message we want to put out is, drive to the conditions," he said.

"If it is raining, overcast or slippery surfaces, reduce your speed and always where your seatbelt.

The family of the driver are still being contacted by police.

coffs harbour fatal accident nsw police truck crash
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    It's all about our Seagulls in Origin win

    It's all about our Seagulls in Origin win

    Rugby League Six members of the Tweed side who became national champions last month, helped the Maroons under-18s defeat NSW

    • 6th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
    Tweed gallery announces most ambitious acquisition yet

    Tweed gallery announces most ambitious acquisition yet

    Council News The gallery has acquired new work valued at more than $100,000.

    Comedy coming to Kingscliff bowlo

    Comedy coming to Kingscliff bowlo

    Whats On The comedy night will showcase a pair of hilarious performers

    Woman winched from Mount Warning

    Woman winched from Mount Warning

    News The 22-year-old was transported to hospital.