Elderly man tries to kick cops after waking for breath test

An elderly drink-driver passed out and stopped in the middle of the road after crashing into signposts, police finding an empty Johnny Walker bottle beside him.

An elderly man was so drunk when he went driving in the middle of the COVID-19 restrictions he crashed his car into signs and ended up stopped in the middle of the road where he passed out.

Police found his Subaru Impreza stopped in the middle of a road at Fitzgibbon, in Brisbane's north, after being alerted by the public.

Police found John Martin Cyndrowski was passed out in the driver's seat with an empty bottle of Johnny Walker beside him.

The car had damage to the front and police found damaged sign posts the car had ran into.

Police woke Cyndrowski to breath-test him but he refused. He was falling asleep and could not answer basic questions, including what his name was.

He was placed in the back of a police vehicle where he lay on his back and began kicking at police.

Cyndrowski was eventually taken to the police station but still refused to be breath tested.

He was also in breach of the COVID-19 restrictions which at the time meant people could not leave their homes without a valid reason.

He could not tell police why he had left the house.

He pleaded guilty at Sandgate Magistrates Court to failing to provide a breath specimen, obstructing police and breaching the COVID-19 public health restrictions.

Cyndrowski, 70, had no memory of the night and could not tell police why he had left his house.

The court heard Cyndrowski believed he had an anxiety attack that night.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

A conviction was not recorded.

