TWO KILLED: Driver charged after Pacific Highway crash

A man has been charged over a crash that killed two women.
Trevor Veale

THE driver of a vehicle that crashed, killing two passengers, on the Pacific Highway earlier this year has now been charged.

About 4.20pm on Sunday, August 13, police were called to the Pacific Highway at Cudgera Creek following reports that a silver Toyota Camry left the roadway and collided with a cement bridge and landed in a culvert.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command and NSW Ambulance paramedics attended.

Two women, aged 64 and 46, died at the scene.

A 47-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were treated at the scene and airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police from the Richmond Crash Investigation Unit commenced an investigation resulting in a 47-year-old man attending Tweed Heads Police Station yesterday.

He was charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.

He was refused bail and put before Tweed Heads Local Court where he was granted bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for January 17.

