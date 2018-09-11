Driver charged after trying to ram police car during pursuit

A driver who allegedly tried to ram a police car during a pursuit across the Tweed yesterday has been charged.

A driver who allegedly tried to ram a police car during a pursuit across the Tweed yesterday has been charged. Trevor Veale

A DRIVER carrying drugs and a knife allegedly tried to ram a police car during a pursuit across the Tweed yesterday.

Police said about 3.30pm yesterday, a 21-year-old man was allegedly driving a Toyota Camry on Minjungbal Drive in Tweed Heads South when officers noticed the vehicle was missing the front registration plate.

Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District attempted to pull the vehicle over but failed to stop.

A pursuit was initiated and police followed the vehicle onto the Pacific Highway and continued heading south.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle as it approached the Tweed Coast Road exit and the pursuit was terminated.

Queensland Polair assisted NSW Police and tracked the vehicle heading east on Urliup Road towards Bilambil.

It's alleged the vehicle was driven directly towards a NSW police vehicle on Urliup Road and the officers had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Queensland Polair maintained sight of the vehicle that eventually stopped on private property on Mayes Hill Road.

Police arrested the 21-year-old driver and his passenger.

The vehicle was searched and police allegedly located a small amount of cannabis, a pocket knife and a stolen registration plate.

The driver was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with police pursuit, drive manner dangerous, possess prohibited drug, goods in custody (x2) drive while disqualified and carry cutting weapon upon apprehension.

He was refused bail and will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today.

The passenger was released pending further inquiries.