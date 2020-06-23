Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A driver has died overnight after a crash in a Northern Rivers town.
A driver has died overnight after a crash in a Northern Rivers town.
News

Driver dies after crashing into guard rail, porch

Liana Turner
23rd Jun 2020 4:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died after a single-vehicle crash in Murwillumbah.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Ewing St shortly after 8pm on Monday night.

This followed reports of a vehicle having collided with a guard rail before crashing into the front porch of a house.

Tweed/Byron Police District officers attended the scene, as did NSW Ambulance paramedics who began CPR.

But the man, 59, could not be revived.

Police said in a statement no one else was injured and the house received minor damage.

The 59-year-old was the sole occupant of the car.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

fatal crash northern rivers community northern rivers crash tweed byron police district
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How businesses thought outside the box to survive COVID

        premium_icon How businesses thought outside the box to survive COVID

        Business Tweed businesses have adapted and thrived throughout COVID-19 pandemic

        Robin Pedretti farewelled after shark attack death

        premium_icon Robin Pedretti farewelled after shark attack death

        News Robin Pedretti rode the waves of life with a smile, laughter and compassion...

        Family mourn loss of ‘quiet’, ‘passionate’ daughter

        premium_icon Family mourn loss of ‘quiet’, ‘passionate’ daughter

        Health The family of a Tweed girl has finally spoken out about the heartbreaking loss of...

        Revealed: $34 million upgrade to fix notorious road

        premium_icon Revealed: $34 million upgrade to fix notorious road

        News Gold Coast hoon hotspot to get $34 million safety upgrade