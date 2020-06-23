Driver dies after crashing into guard rail, porch

A driver has died overnight after a crash in a Northern Rivers town.

A driver has died overnight after a crash in a Northern Rivers town.

A MAN has died after a single-vehicle crash in Murwillumbah.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Ewing St shortly after 8pm on Monday night.

This followed reports of a vehicle having collided with a guard rail before crashing into the front porch of a house.

Tweed/Byron Police District officers attended the scene, as did NSW Ambulance paramedics who began CPR.

But the man, 59, could not be revived.

Police said in a statement no one else was injured and the house received minor damage.

The 59-year-old was the sole occupant of the car.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.