Police have arrested a woman for drink driving. Rob Wright
Crime

Driver five times over the legal limit needed help walking

Aisling Brennan
by
20th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
A WOMAN has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol more than five times the legal limit.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Bobbie Cullen said police will allege they pulled over a QLD registered Holden Barina into a stationary testing site set up on Hinterland Way Ewingsdale about 10.45am on August 15.

"Police immediately smelt intoxicating liquor emanating from the vehicle," Insp Cullen saidl.

"The 52-year-old female driver was subjected to a breath test which proved positive.

"As a result, the woman was arrested for a breath analysis and required assistance being walked to the police vehicle."

She was transported to Byron Bay Police Station where she submitted to a breath analysis that returned a result of 0.275 grammes of alcohol.

The woman was charged with high range drink driving and her licence was immediately suspended.

She will appear in Byron Bay Local Court on August 28.

