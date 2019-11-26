Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Driver found dead in truck off NSW highway

26th Nov 2019 7:27 AM

A truck driver has been found dead in his vehicle after it veered off a highway and struck trees in south-west NSW.

A passing motorist found the 4.5-tonne truck some distance off the Silver City Highway at Scotia, 130km north of Wentworth, about 11.50am on Monday.

Police say the truck had travelled about 400m off the highway, striking several trees before coming to a stop. The driver, believed to be a 77-year-old man from Broken Hill, had died at the scene.

More Stories

editors picks nsw scotia silver city highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Ripple Effect: A series no parent or teen should miss

        The Ripple Effect: A series no parent or teen should miss

        News Four courageous mothers, all bound by the grief of losing a child to an overdose, share their personal stories.

        65 JOBS: Leading engineering firm to set up in Northern NSW

        premium_icon 65 JOBS: Leading engineering firm to set up in Northern NSW

        Business Firm will bring skills to complement existing industries in the area

        Desalination plant at full bore as drought goes on

        premium_icon Desalination plant at full bore as drought goes on

        News At full capacity it produces 133 million litres a day

        IN COURT: 57 to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 57 to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today

        Crime Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of...