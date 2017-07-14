Driver had licence suspended more than 10 times

JONATHAN Ellings had his licence suspended more than 10 times before he drove while disqualified by a court order in December last year.

"Do you have any learning difficulties?" Southport Magistrate John Costanzo asked Ellings after a six page traffic history featuring a raft of demerit point licence suspensions, largely for speeding, was tendered to the court.

After learning Ellings was of sound mind, he asked him why he didn't have the "intelligence" to learn from his mistakes.

"You may have noticed that I was surprised that you were 35 years of age and still have not learned," Mr Costanzo continued.

The court heard in 2000, Ellings had driven while his licence had be suspended after speeding on the Gold Coast.

Ellings later lodged an appeal against the suspension, but the ban was upheld.

" ... that would have taught you, you were not born to drive," Mr Costanzo told the 35-year-old.

The Tallebudgera mechanicwalked from court with a three month suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to driving without a licence after being disqualified by a court order in the Southport Magistrates Court.

But not before the court heard he had also spent time in jail in 2010 for dangerous driving before being released on parole.

"There was (the jail sentence) a learning opportunity," Mr Costanzo told Ellings.

"But you kept driving ... and it was usually speeding and included a high speed offence."

Today's sentence was suspended for two years and he was disqualified from driving for two years.

"You don't deserve to be on the road," Mr Costanzo said.