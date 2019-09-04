Menu
A driver has died in a crash on the Pacific Highway involving two trucks near Nambucca Heads.
Driver killed in two-truck crash on Pacific Highway

Matt Deans
4th Sep 2019 6:45 AM | Updated: 9:30 AM
UPDATE: NORTHBOUND lanes of the Pacific Highway have been closed as a salvage operation gets under way near Nambucca Heads following this morning's fatal crash involving two b-doubles. 

The highway is closed south of the Nambucca Heads Service Centre near Poplar Trail.

The NSW Transport Management Centre has advised that traffic is being diverted at Bald Hill Road, Macksville. 

Motorists headed north can then rejoin the Pacific Highway at the Nambucca Heads service station along Giinagay Way. 

EARLIER: A man has died after a crash between two b-doubles on the Pacific Highway near Nambucca Heads this morning.

The crash happened around 5am on the Pacific Highway, north of the Nambucca interchange.

Police said it is believed one of the b-doubles was parked in a designated stopping bay on the northbound side of the highway prior to the crash.

The male driver in the northbound truck died at the scene; while the driver from the parked truck was uninjured.

Road closures are in place and motorists are advised to check the Live Traffic NSW website for up-to-date information.

The crash scene near the Nambucca Heads service centre.
6.45AM: A TRUCK driver has died in a two truck crash on the Pacific Highway near Nambucca Heads. 

Emergency services are currently on the scene of the accident involving two b-doubles. 

Police indicated that one heavy vehicle, travelling north, ploughed into a stationary truck on the Pacific Highway.

The crash, which happened before 5.30am, has left one northbound lane of the highway closed near Poplar Trail. 

Mid North Coast Police, Fire and Rescue, State Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service and Police and Transport for NSW crews are on scene clearing debris and a diesel spill from the road.  

 

 

 

 

