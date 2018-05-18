Driver says he was 'told to' drive overlength vehicle

A DRIVER caught with an over-length vehicle told police he was driving it "because I was told to".

Tweed/Byron Bay Highway Patrol officers intercepted the B double travelling south along the M1 Motorway at Chinderah at 2.40pm on Wednesday, May 16.

The vehicle, which was found to measure 26.5m (1.5m over the allowable 25m), was inspected at the Chinderah Heavy Vehicle Inspection Station by the Traffic Task Force and Heavy Vehicle Inspectors.

The inspection revealed all of the brakes fitted to the A-trailer were out of adjustment, resulting in reduced breaking efficiency, which was evident when the combination was stopped by police with the B trailers brakes locking up.

An inspection of the load on the combination also revealed a substantial load breach with an already apparent load shift occurring.

An ECM download was also conducted with nil issues detected.

RMS officers issued a defect notice and yellow label to the A-trailer, while a direction to reduce, secure and adjust was also given to the driver to rectify the vehicle's length and load issues.

Police issued a Future Court Attendance notice for the offences of severe dimension breach, substantial load restraint breach and infringements will be issued to the company owner for owner permit offences relating to the defective brakes.