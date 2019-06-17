Menu
News

Driver in a serious condition after horror crash

Michael Doyle
by
17th Jun 2019 3:42 PM

A DRIVER has miraculously survived after his car was destroyed in a horror crash at Tarragon.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 3pm on Sunday, when reports came in of a single vehicle accident.

Police, ambulance, the Tweed District Rescue Squad and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter attended the scene on Kyogle Rd, Tarragon. 

A spokesman for the NSW Ambulance Service said the driver of the vehicle was the only person in the car.

"When we arrived we treated one patient, a 26-year-old male, he was suffering from suspected head and chest injuries," the spokesman said.

Ambulance personnel used tubes to control the driver's breathing, before he was flown by the Westpac Helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

A spokeswoman from the Gold Coast University Hospital told the Tweed Daily News the driver was in a serious but now stable condition.

Tweed Daily News

