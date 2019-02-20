Menu
Emergency crews work to free a driver from their vehicle after a three vehicle collision.
Emergency crews work to free a driver from their vehicle after a three vehicle collision. Liana Walker
Woman taken to hospital after three vehicle highway crash

liana walker
by
20th Feb 2019 1:39 PM | Updated: 2:20 PM

UPDATE 1.15pm: 

AN adult woman has been transported to Stanthorpe hospital in a stable condition after crews have freed her from her vehicle.  

A QAS spokesman said the woman was encapsulated in her car and sustained spinal and arm injuries from the crash.  

Earlier

FIRE and emergency service crews are working to free a driver trapped in a vehicle on the New England Hwy, Stanthorpe.

A police spokesman said a truck had collided with two cars in front of it when a third vehicle in front had attempted to make a right hand turn.

As a result one car was pushed to the other side of the highway and into a ditch.

Firefighters and ambulance are currently at the scene.

More to come

