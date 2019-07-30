Driver tries to flee after hitting woman

An elderly woman in a wheelchair has been hit by a truck in Sydney's inner west.

The 87-year-old woman was on the footpath next to King St in Newtown when a truck crashed into a set of traffic lights and struck her.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson told news.com.au they received a report of a truck accident on King St just before 11am.

Crews were informed that an elderly woman had been thrown from her wheelchair as a result of the crash.

Paramedics treated the woman for a head injury before transporting her to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a serious condition.

The aftermath of a truck that crashed into an elderly woman is pictured on King Street in Sydney's Newtown. Picture: Twitter / Ten News

#BREAKING Crash in Newtown where a truck has hit an elderly woman in a wheelchair as she crossed the road with her daughter. Now in hospital. First on scene ... @10NewsFirstSyd pic.twitter.com/p0XFVyiK7W — Gillian Bowen (@GillianHBowen) July 30, 2019

The 34-year-old male driver of the truck allegedly tried to flee the scene after hitting the woman.

Several members of the public chased him down and apprehended him on Wilson St.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

Pedestrians come to the aid of a woman who was hit by a truck in Newtown on July 30. Picture: Jesse Mathot

Traffic is heavy in the area as a result of the incident. Crash investigators are on site and motorists are being warned there may be short closures of all southbound lanes while investigations are carried out.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible or allow for extra travel time.