Woman who killed husband and son to remain in jail

NO APPEAL: Connie-Lee Williams has been refused leave to appeal her nine-year jail sentence for killing her son and her partner in a crash near Gin Gin.

A DRIVER who was jailed for nine years after causing a "catastrophic" crash that killed her husband and five-year-old son will not be given the chance to appeal her sentence.

In February 2019, Connie-Lee Rose Williams was sentenced after pleading guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death while speeding and affected by drugs at Kolonga, north of Gin Gin, in September 2017.

The 35-year-old was affected by drugs and going at least 170km/h when she lost control on a sweeping corner of the Bruce Highway, hitting a tree and causing her young son and 41-year-old partner to be ejected from the car.

The car veered off the Bruce Highway at Kolonga, north of Gin Gin, on September 20, 2017.

Blood taken from Williams at hospital detected both amphetamine and ice in her system - enough to affect her driving - and police later found 1.65g of pure methylamphetamine in the car.

The Mount Morgan woman applied for leave to appeal the sentence on one ground - that her jail sentence was too high and she should be released as early as March 2023.

During her application to the Queensland Court of Appeal, Williams' defence team argued she had not been given enough credit for pleading guilty.

The court was told her lack of criminal history, significant injuries and remorse had not been given enough weight.

A psychologist's report also found that before the crash she had been in a physically, mentally and emotionally abusive relationship and could have been suffering from an undiagnosed head trauma.

Crown prosecutor Jeffrey Finch told the Court of Appeal it was just lucky more people weren't killed.

He said just before the crash, nine other cars had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

The Queensland Court of Appeal refused Williams' application on Tuesday.

Justice David Boddice said Williams had failed to establish that the sentence imposed for her driving, which had "catastrophic consequences", was unjust.

As a serious violent offender, Williams will serve at least 80 per cent of her sentence behind bars. - NewsRegional