Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TRAFFIC CHANGES: LiveTraffic has advised motorists of changed overnight traffic conditions on the Pacific Motorway at Banora Point from March 9 to carry out concrete slab replacement works.
TRAFFIC CHANGES: LiveTraffic has advised motorists of changed overnight traffic conditions on the Pacific Motorway at Banora Point from March 9 to carry out concrete slab replacement works.
News

Drivers advised of months of changed traffic conditions

Alison Paterson
7th Mar 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Transport for NSW has said motorists should be aware of a change to overnight traffic conditions next week on the Pacific Motorway at Banora Point to carry out concrete slab replacement work.

It is understood the changes will be in place until at least July, 2021.

Southbound and northbound traffic will be restricted to one lane overnight from Tuesday

9 March while existing concrete pavement is removed and replaced, providing a

smoother, safer and longer lasting surface for motorists.

Speed restrictions will be in place for northbound and southbound motorists, with

occasional brief stoppages for southbound motorists.

To minimise impact to motorists, work will be carried out from 6pm to 3am from

Tuesday to Thursday next week and from Sunday to Thursday in subsequent weeks.

Work is expected to be completed by July, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and

traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or

call 132 701.

banora point banora point highway upgrade livetraffic northern rivers traffic nsw transport pacific motorway
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        4 men chased teen, stole his car in midnight attack

        Premium Content 4 men chased teen, stole his car in midnight attack

        News Police said the men were dressed in dark clothing and pushed the teenage boy to the ground during the frightening incident.

        Former model: ‘Tits and arse’ influencers ‘toxic’ for teens

        Premium Content Former model: ‘Tits and arse’ influencers ‘toxic’ for teens

        Fashion & Beauty “Young women are being stripped of their innocence and childhood..."

        Jetstar drops incredible $65 return sale

        Jetstar drops incredible $65 return sale

        Travel Jetstar has just launched their “Return for Free” domestic flight sale, with some...