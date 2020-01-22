Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Truck crash near Rileys Hill Road, Pacific Hwy.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Truck crash near Rileys Hill Road, Pacific Hwy. NSW Police Force
News

Driver’s lucky escape after truck rollover on Pac Hwy

Alison Paterson
22nd Jan 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services were called to a truck rollover which blocked all lanes of the Pacific Highway on Tuesday night.

Around 6.55pm firefighters were called to attend the incident which involved a B-double on the Pacific Hwy near Rileys Hill Rd, Woodburn.

Fire & Rescue Goonellabah station officer Dean Snape said the Hazmat crew were notified around 6.55pm.

"We were called out to a B-double which was laid across the highway to ensure there was no fuel spill and to monitor the situation of powerlines across the road," Mr Snape said.

"The truck was a carrying a load of recycled plastic and there was no fuel spill.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Truck crash near Rileys Hill Road, Pacific Hwy.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Truck crash near Rileys Hill Road, Pacific Hwy. NSW Police Force

"Traffic was backed up for a couple of kilometeres."

It is understood the driver escaped without serious injury.

Mr Snape said the Fire & Rescue team from Evans Head attended, as well as Rural Fire Service and police.

"The ambulance had left by the time we arrived on scene," he said.

"We were back at the station around 10pm."

More Stories

Show More
car crash fire & rescue truckie truck rollover
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Google boss calls for tech ban

    Google boss calls for tech ban
    • 22nd Jan 2020 10:40 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 39 people appearing in Tweed Heads Local Court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 39 people appearing in Tweed Heads Local Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of Tweed Heads Local Court today

        • 22nd Jan 2020 8:47 AM
        Lawyer renews calls to scrap drug driving law

        premium_icon Lawyer renews calls to scrap drug driving law

        News Medicinal cannabis user’s drug driving charges dismissed in landmark

        Faces of a tragedy: Human toll of NSW bushfires

        Faces of a tragedy: Human toll of NSW bushfires

        News Here we remember the 21 men and women who lost their lives.

        New storm warning issued for southeast Queensland

        New storm warning issued for southeast Queensland

        Weather 'Very dangerous' storm slams southeast Queensland.