Drivers warned of ‘serious issues’ on roads

Travellers in NSW have been urged to reconsider their holiday plans amid dangerous bushfire conditions that closed a number of key roads.

NSW Fire Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said "serious issues" remained across key roads after three major arterials in the state had reopened.

"I understand some highways have now reopened - the three key arterial roads have reopened," he said on Sunday morning.

"We still have some serious issues along other key roads like the Kings Highway, which are continuing to be affected and closed as a result of these fires.

"While conditions have eased today, it is a good reminder that people need to remain vigilant and stay across what is going on."

Mr Fitzsimmons urged holiday-makers to use their smartphones to stay up to date, and also monitor the NSW Live Traffic website.

As of 11.45am Sunday morning there were 23 roads closures due to bushfires across the state.

The Kings Highway from Braidwood to Nelligen remains closed in both directions. Araluen Rd from Moruya to Braidwood, while not impacted by fire, is close due to unsafe conditions and is not a suitable detour for the Kings Highway, authorities say.

Motorists can use the Snowy Mountains Hwy via Bega and Cooma as alternative routes.

In the Blue Mountains, the Great Western Highway yesterday reopened in both directions between Katoomba and Lithgow, but Bells Line of Road remains closed, restricting travel in and out of the area.

The current look at road closures due to fires in NSW.

This morning, the Great Western Highway between Harley Ave and Victoria Palls Rd is heavily congested in both directions due to ongoing backburning operations.

The Old Hume Hwy between Hume Mwy and Bridge St Yanderra to Picton has reopened.

Visitors have been told to avoid the Blue Mountains as Bells Line of Road between Coach House Road and Darling Causeway is closed in both directions, and Darling Causeway is inaccessible between Bells Line of Road and Station Street.

The Blue Mountains Botanic Gardens is also closed.

The Hume Motorway between Campbelltown and Sutton Forest reopened after being closed in both directions yesterday, and the Princes Highway from Falls Creek to Yatte Yattah has also reopened.

NSW Police assistant commissioner Karen Webb said earlier on Saturday the state's residents should delay all non-essential travel.

"Delay your travel until tomorrow … conditions will be much milder and you can have a better trip," Ms Webb told reporters.

Ms Webb later said commuters and travellers were "getting the message" to undertake essential travel only.

Fire danger was rated "catastrophic" on Saturday in the Greater Sydney, Illawarra-Shoalhaven and Southern Ranges regions and "extreme" in the Hunter, the ACT and the Central Ranges.

CURRENT NSW ROAD CLOSURES:

• Braidwood to Nelligen: Kings Hwy between Narranghi Rd and Reid St

• Kurrajong Heights to Bell: Bells Line of Rd between Coach House Rd and Darling Causeway

• Bell to Lithgow: Chifley Rd between Bells Line of Rd/Darling Causeway and Hartley Vale Rd

• Bell to Mount Victoria: Darling Causeway between Bells Line of Road and Station St

• Burrundulla to Wallerawang: Castlereagh Hwy between Spring Flat Rd and Main St

• Broke to Bucketty: Wollombi Rd/ Paynes Crossing Rd/ Great North Rd

• Bucketty to Kulnura: George Downes Dr between Great Northern Rd and Walkers Ridge Rd

• Bucketty to Wisemans Ferry: Great Northern Rd/ Wollombi Rd/ St Albans Rd

• Wisemans Ferry to St Albans: Settlers Rd between Wisemans Ferry Rd and Wollombi Rd

• Hill Top to Couridjah: Wilson Dr/West Pde between Stella St and Bargo River Rd

• Nowra Hill to Charleyong: Braidwood Rd/Nerriga Rd between Albatross Rd and Stewarts Crossing Rd

• Nowra Hill to Callala Bay: Forest Rd closed between Princes Hwy and Callala Bay Rd

• Ilford to Sofala: Ilford Sofala Rd between Castlereagh Hwy and Hill End Rd

• Jackadgery to Glen Elgin via Gibraltar Range: Gwydir Hwy between Murphys Rd and Camp Rd

• Yarrowtich to Mount Seaview: Oxley Hwy between Kangaroo Flat Rd and Mount Seaview

• Putty to Milbrodale: Putty Rd between south of Long Weeney Creek Trail and Milbrodale Rd

• Oaky Park (east of Lithgow): Bells Rd between Brewery Lane and Zig Zag Railway

• Jerrawangala to Tomerong Turpentine Rd between Princes Hwy and Braidwood Rd