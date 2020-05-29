Menu
Tweed Coast Drag Queen Milena Missi is doing drive way shows during the Covid-19 pandemic.Photo Scott Powick Newscorp
News

Why this Tweed drag queen has never been busier

Jessica Lamb
29th May 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 2:30 PM
 INSPIRED by a Melbourne drag queen, Art Simone, our very own "plus-sized comedy queen" is bringing fabulousness to your front door.  

Pull up a deck chair and enjoy Milena Missi's renditions of her favourite dance numbers from the comfort of your driveway.  

The coronavirus pandemic put a stop to the 'Queens from Kingscliff' drag queen trivia and bingo shows for the entire year.  

Tweed Coast Drag Queen Milena Missi is doing drive way shows during the Covid-19 pandemic.Photo Scott Powick Newscorp
But Milena Missi, also known as Mitchell Hull, has been performing for five years, two of those on the Tweed coast.  

Earlier this week, she and her friends decided to bring 30-minute shows to their audience's homes for $100.  

After the initial call-out on social media, the bookings have been streaming in.  

"Obviously social distancing is maintained, we bring our own sanitation station and we will do song and dance routines as well as play games, get the crowd pumping and have a laugh," Milena Missi said.  

Tweed Coast Drag Queen Milena Missi is doing drive way shows during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo Scott Powick Newscorp
"As the saying goes, laughter is the best medicine. While you are cooped up in your house for such a great length of time it is so important, more than ever, to laugh or have something to make you smile. If you lose laughter then you are going to lose your mine.  

"We just want to make you laugh, giggle or dance around for half an hour."  

