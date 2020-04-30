Menu
Terranorra man Sam Cleaver, 29, (centre) with musicians Bradley Ledwidge and Scott Whitford as they play a street jam session in the Tweed. Photo: Scott Powick
News

Musicians' incredible response to call for help

Jessica Lamb
30th Apr 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:19 PM
STRIKE up the band, Sam 'The Man' Cleaver is ready to jam!

The disabled Terranorra man is a local staple at live music venues across the Tweed however when the music stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, his passion for live gigs hit a sour note.

That is until his big sister Emma Cleaver put out a 'sound check' and local musos responded.

Watching the 29-year-old suffer in isolation, Emma put a call out to the community online to put on street performances for her brother.

"He is having some difficulty understanding why everything "is on holidays" because of the coronavirus," she said.

 

Terranorra man Sam Cleaver, 29, (centre) with musicians Bradley Ledwidge and Scott Whitford as they play a street jam session in the Tweed. Photo: Scott Powick
"The response has been overwhelming, we ended up with more than 100 shares online."

Musos from across the Tweed answered the call to play a roster of mini gigs at the end of Sam's driveway.

"Sam lives in supported independent living with two other young men who also love a good boogie to music," Emma said.

"We have been inundated with love … local businesses like Cubby Bakehouse and Inky Squid have donated vouchers for the musicians who come and play."

The first 'Driveway Jam for Sam', now a trending hashtag online, took place on Wednesday afternoon with Bradley Ledwidge and Scott Whitford playing up a storm.

While Sam's hero is Elvis Presley, he loves to groove to just about any tune there is.

Emma said ten singers and musicians who had signed up to donate their time so far.

"We are so thankful to all these legends who are willing to share their love of music with people who have additional needs," she said.

"It's definitely a bit of positiveness to share around during these 'uncharted waters'.

"Everyone has been so unbelievably generous."

