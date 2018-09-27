Drought-affected farmers bowled over by fundraising support

TWEED Heads Bowls Club is supporting drought- affected farmers by donating to the Buy a Bale campaign.

Raising more than $15,000, the club's marketing co-ordinator Emilie Gachassin said the staff and club members wanted to help out Australia's farmers battling drought and supported numerous frundraisers, including the Parama for a Farmer, family fun days, raffles and beer deals.

"Everybody dug deep and donated generously and it was a huge success with more than $15,000 donated to the nationwide Buy a Bale campaign,” Ms Gachassin said.

"This amount will purchase a large semi- trailer load of hay and over 150 food hampers for struggling families.

"We kick-started the campaign with the Parma for a Farmer event where a $5 donation was made for each parma sold, this was followed by a full day of fun and entertainment where we donated $1 from every main meal, a $1 from every schooner sold.

"Congratulations and thank you to everyone who supported this event.”