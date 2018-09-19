Menu
'Drought Fest' at the Haven Bar in Murwillumbah raised over $3,000 for drought relief efforts.
Drought relief concert raises over $3,000

Steve Vivian
19th Sep 2018 2:00 PM

A MURWILLUMBAH venue has raised more than $3,000 for Aussie farmers doing it tough in the drought after hosting a fundraiser at the weekend.

The Haven Bar in Mur'bah teamed up with the charity Drought Angels to devise the event, which saw funds raised from food and drink profits, business donations and raffle prizes.

Haven Bar owner Allan Singleton donated $1,000 from proceeds of food and drink to the charity.

The humanitarian cause was aided by the great live music line-up that played across the weekend, with the likes of Oliver Twohill, Indigo Parade, Stone Rising, Adam Hole Band, The Gypsy Clovers, Love Tattoo, The Winnie Blues, Smooth Grooves Band, JB & The Safewords and The Leeks supporting the event by hitting the stage.

And there is more money to be raised, with a raffle prize for a riverboat cruise from Mount Warning Tours for 50 people, valued at $1,400, still up for grabs.

Tickets for $5 each or three for $10 can be purchased at the venue.

If you'd like to add to the good work of the event and donate to the cause, the Drought Angels donation page cane be found at: https://www.facebook.com/donate/1922064264552828/

