Drug addict’s jaw-dropping new look

THESE pictures show the incredible transformation of a meth and heroin addict who turned her life around.

One shows Jamee Velet's marked and bruised face from two years ago, when she stole and sold her body to feed her addiction, and the other the 25-year-old smiling after graduating from college.

The before-and-after pictures were shared on the "Addict's Diary" Facebook page after Jamee, from Oregon in the US, picked up her high-school diploma.

"My name is Jamee and I am a recovering heroin and meth addict," she wrote.

"These pictures are 2 years apart. The better looking version of me being just a few months ago when I got my GED! Recovery is possible!"

These before-and-after photos show how Jamee Velet’s life has been transformed. Picture: Facebook / The Addicts Diary

The picture of a smiling Jamee is in contrast to the one taken when she had been sitting in her car all night waiting for a drug dealer.

Jamee began smoking pot when she was 13 to escape a troubled childhood. By the time she turned 15, she was dating a boy who got her hooked on pills, including morphine and oxycodone.

"He was the person who taught me how to crush them up and snort them," she told the DailyMail.com.

"That very quickly took over and opiates became my best friend."

She dropped out of high school when she was 17 and said she was raped by two men one night when she was drunk.

Soon after, she met up with a man who told her that he was a drug dealer and showed her some heroin in tinfoil.

They went back to his house, where he kept feeding her "many drugs" after which she became addicted.

Her addiction led to Jamee being arrested for stealing. Picture: Supplied

At 19, she was arrested after being caught trying to rob a home, and she had also stolen a grandmother's purse from a supermarket to feed her habit.

When behind bars she battled with her mental health and tried to end her own life but was saved when her cellmate returned earlier than usual.

She was in a coma for two days and after being released she continued to struggle with addiction, spending months clean before relapsing.

In the meantime she met her current boyfriend Jake in a rehab program and admits she put him "through hell", stealing from him as well as her family, including her own grandmother.

She met her boyfriend Josh in a rehab program. Picture: Facebook

A chance to finally clean herself up came when she went to visit his family.

"That's when we told them we had a problem," she said.

"I wound up going cold turkey for 16 days, and his mum nursed me back to health before sending me to a 90-day inpatient program."

After being off drugs for a year, Jamee now has a job as a construction worker and plans to go back to college. She also recently obtained her General Educational Development diploma.

Jamee’s now hoping her story will help send a message of hope to others struggling with addiction. Picture: Facebook

She shares her life with Jake and their dogs Prince and Belle and has a message of hope for others struggling with addiction.

"No matter how low how you're feeling or how your life is, it does get better," she said.

The response to Jamee's story has been huge online, with many commending her for sharing her "stunning" before and after photos.

"Congrats on both accomplishments. You should be proud of yourself," one person wrote on The Addict's Diary Facebook page.

"Congratulations what a difference keep it up, and be very proud of yourself!!" another commented.

"Wow, well done girl, you look stunning," someone added.

Another declared: "Holy f**k, look at you WHAT A BOMB SHELL."

