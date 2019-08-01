Drug addict's revenge after landlord kicked her to kerb

Sophie Whiteley fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court for a string of offences, fuelled by her drug addiction.

Sophie Whiteley fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court for a string of offences, fuelled by her drug addiction. FILE

A WOMAN booted from her Coolum unit over unpaid rent sold the landlord's washing machine, bookshelf, cabinet and coffee table for drug money.

Sophie Lee Whiteley, 29, cleaned out the apartment amidst a months-long crime spree which came unstuck as police pulled her up on May 17 for questioning regarding a stolen Holden Commodore.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court today heard a subsequent search uncovered her in possession of 1.5g of crystal meth worth about $500, a syringe she had used to inject the drug and a stolen bank card.

Police checks revealed Whiteley was wanted for questioning for other crimes which she pleaded guilty to today.

Police prosecutor Leonie Scott told the court on March 24, police searched Whiteley's home while she was absent and found meth and a pipe she had used to smoke marijuana.

Senior Sergeant Scott told the court the most serious of Whiteley's crimes happened on May 7, when she and two co-accused stole a HiLux from a Coolum work site on May 7.

Whiteley later told police she needed to "get away from the Sunshine Coast", but got as far as Brisbane before the ute was ditched.

The court heard days later on May 12 she stole nearly all the furniture in her rental unit after the owner repeatedly attempted to evict her for not paying rent.

Sgt Scott said during her spree, Whiteley was caught on CCTV buying about $200 worth of cigarettes and gift cards with a stolen card.

Defence lawyer Ben Rynderman said Whiteley suffered an escalating drug addiction which started when she was six-months' pregnant with her son, and after her brother died of a drug overdose.

For the 10 charges before court Whiteley was placed her on 15 months' probation with mandatory drug testing.

She was also ordered to pay $2000 restitution for stealing from her former landlord.