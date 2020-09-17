Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Care packages and takeaway food have been banned from a coronavirus quarantine facility after police found drugs in one of the packages
Care packages and takeaway food have been banned from a coronavirus quarantine facility after police found drugs in one of the packages
Crime

Drug bust prompts delivery ban at quarantine facility

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
17th Sep 2020 6:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CARE packages and takeaway food have been banned from the Alice Springs coronavirus quarantine facility after police found drugs in one of the packages.

The cannabis was found during a routine inspection on the weekend.

A police spokeswoman said: "incoming packages at the Alice Springs Quarantine Facility undergo a robust screening process".

The spokeswoman said investigations were continuing.

letterspromo

The ABC reports deliveries from family and friends and takeaway will be banned from September 18.

Deliveries from supermarkets are still allowed.

The Health Department has been contacted for comment.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 


Originally published as Drug bust prompts delivery ban at quarantine facility

More Stories

coronavirus crime hotel quarantine police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man sentenced for role in bizarre Grindr robbery

        Premium Content Man sentenced for role in bizarre Grindr robbery

        News A NORTH Coast man has been sentenced for his role in covering up a Grindr date turned home invasion.

        Man grunted, masturbated and exposed penis in CBD

        Premium Content Man grunted, masturbated and exposed penis in CBD

        News He was seen dancing behind a woman and making thrusting motions

        The plan to get you dining outdoors in the summer sun

        Premium Content The plan to get you dining outdoors in the summer sun

        News NSW cafes, bars, restaurants: Coronavirus taskforce set to boost economy

        'Didn't think I hit anything': Hit-and-run accused in court

        Premium Content 'Didn't think I hit anything': Hit-and-run accused in court

        News He is accused of striking a 59-year-old woman with his vehicle