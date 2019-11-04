Drug mule stunned by prison sex

Drugs mule Michaella McCollum says she was "transfixed" watching fellow inmates interact when she was behind bars in Peru.

The 25-year-old served more than two years in a Peruvian hellhole prison after she smuggled £1.5 million ($2.8 million) worth of cocaine into the country in 2013.

Michaella, now mum to twin boys Rafael and Rio, has revealed all about how she went from a waitress in Spain to an international drug smuggler.

The trafficker - banged up with the other member of the Peru Two, Scottish accomplice Melissa Reid - said women known as "chetos" were used for sex, but that other inmates would also get in on the act.

"With all the chetos around, I shouldn't have been surprised to discover a couple of them going at it on one of the bunks," Michaella, 26, said.

"I didn't know where to look but they barely acknowledged me. When you're sharing a bedroom with 99 other people any right of privacy is out the window.

"You see each other shower, you see everyone peeing, what's a bit of sex between you and your most intimate 200 mates? I have to admit to being surprised by a couple of the relationships."

'PASSIONATE LIKE THE WORLD WAS ENDING'

Michaella revealed that relationships on the outside world went out the window for many inmates serving time in the Peruvian prison.

"When their bloke visited, they'd be all over him. But for those cold winter nights in between they had alternative sources of comfort," she explained.

"And when they got down to it they were so passionate it was like the world was ending. I was transfixed by their intensity. I'd never seen anything like it."

Michaella and Melissa were initially held at the notorious Virgen de Fatima prison in Lima before being moved to Ancon 2 prison.

In her new book You'll Never See Daylight Again, Michaella detailed another lesbian sex session she saw in jail.

"Not all the disturbances in the workshops were the result of violence. I was there one day, middle of the bench as usual, women to my right and left," she said.

"I was chatting when I got a nudge from the girl on the other side of me. I turned around.

"The girl on the other side of her was off the bench, her trousers and pants round her ankles.

"Just like that, right next to me, in front of hundreds of prying eyes. It was a weird situation.

"Every single person around the table carried on sewing and chatting or watching as if it was the most normal thing in the world."

"After they finished, they kissed, pulled up her pants and got on with their sewing."

In her memoirs Michaella also revealed a number of times she ran the gauntlet against sexual predators - including the prison guards when one tried to get her to do sexual favours after she asked for a cigarette.

"When the guard next appeared, I caught his attention and, in stilted sign language, told him I wanted a cigarette. The problem was, I had no lighter," she revealed.

"There was no smoking in my cell, he mimed, but he gestured to the other side, to a bathroom area where it would be possible. He had a lighter, and he would show me where I could smoke.

"I quickly regretted trusting him. No sooner had he lit my cigarette and I was smoking it, sitting down on my haunches, than I felt a hand ruffling my hair.

"Then it got worse. My head was being pulled towards his crotch. 'Melissa, Melissa!' I shouted at the top of my voice. 'What's going on? What are you doing?' she shouted.

"He obviously thought it wasn't worth his while getting embroiled in a scene with us infamous prisoners, so he left.

"I was mortified to have trusted him and was dreading he would take some kind of revenge."

'I FELT LIKE A PIECE OF MEAT'

She added there were times when she would have to walk past male prisoners who would try to grope her and some exposed themselves as well.

"Men were banging on the walls, catcalling us, screaming, shouting, and miming filth. I felt like a piece of meat at feeding time in the tiger enclosure at London Zoo," she said.

"There was literally no way we could get through without being molested. There were at least two guys sticking their genitals through the bars. I couldn't run. I couldn't even raise my arms in defence. They got my hair, they got my face, they got my breasts.

"I was petrified. A second later two guards burst out the door with truncheons raised and started cracking down on anything they could reach.

"Faces, fingers, elbows, they didn't care, they smashed anything they could reach."

