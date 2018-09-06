Drugged up driver in dramatic police chase across Tweed

POLICE PURSUIT: A woman allegedly high on drugs led police on a half an hour chase through the Tweed last night.

A DRUGGED up 21-year-old woman who led police on a pursuit through the Tweed before her car lost a tyre and became stuck is set to face court today.

A Tweed Byron Police District spokesperson said a silver Kia which evaded police on Tuesday was again seen in Kingscliff last night about 10.48pm during patrols of the area.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle on Cudgen Rd using warning lights and sirens but the female driver increased her speed in an attempt to get away.

The woman led police on a half-hour pursuit through Kingscliff, Chinderah, Banora Point, Fingal Head and Tweed Heads for around 35km before her car lost a tyre while trying to do a u-turn.

At about 11.15pm, the driver tried to cross the concrete median strip on Sexton Hill Drive at Banora Point when her vehicle became stuck.

The woman, who had never held a driver's licence, jumped from the car and ran a short distance before she was tackled to the ground and arrested by police.

It is alleged the woman resisted arrest and was under the influence of an illegal substance.

She was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where she was charged with multiple offences including, driving disqualified (never licensed,) resisting arrest and leading police on a pursuit.

She was refused bail and will attend Tweed Heads Local Court today.