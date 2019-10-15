Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drugs allegedly discovered in child’s pencil case

by ANDREW POTTS
15th Oct 2019 1:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DRUGS have allegedly been found in a child's pencil case during a raid on a Gold Coast home.

Detectives from the Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch raided a house on Ormeau Hills' Mullins Street at 5.30pm on Sunday night as part of a six-month investigation into drug crime in the city's north.

Tasers, hundreds of pills and a significant quantity of illegal drugs were allegedly discovered at the house.

Police allegedly discovered some of the drugs in a child’s pencil case.
Police allegedly discovered some of the drugs in a child’s pencil case.

Police allege they found 225 MDMA tablets, 160 grams of MDMA powder, 91 grams of cocaine, 38 grams of methylamphetamine, 25 grams of ketamine, 12 vials of testosterone, 6 litres of GHB, 100ml of cannabis oil and three tasers.

Officers also allegedly uncovered 1.2 kilograms of white powder and 288 grams of a brown putty substance suspected of being dangerous drugs.

Some of what police allegedly discovered in the house.
Some of what police allegedly discovered in the house.

A 36-year-old Ormeau Hills man was arrested at the scene and charged with six counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of trafficking dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs, possessing weapons, possessing restricted drugs, possessing property obtained from trafficking, possessing relevant substances, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime and possessing utensils.

He will appear at the Southport Magistrates Court on November 14.

Police allegedly found a significant amount of white powder in the house.
Police allegedly found a significant amount of white powder in the house.

More Stories

drugs editors picks pencil case police raid

Top Stories

    Tweed pain program wins state award, slashes need for surgery

    premium_icon Tweed pain program wins state award, slashes need for...

    Community An initiative to help patients reduce knee and hip pain has won an award at the 2019 NSW Health Awards

    • 15th Oct 2019 1:00 PM
    Festivals inquest recommends end to police drug operations

    premium_icon Festivals inquest recommends end to police drug operations

    News Music festival deaths inquest recommends pill testing

    Time is running out to nominate your local hero

    Time is running out to nominate your local hero

    Community Now is the time to nominate an extraordinary person, sporting club or school who...

    New Tweed Link out now

    New Tweed Link out now

    Council News THE latest edition to the Tweed Link has been released by council