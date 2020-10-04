Menu
A man has been charged after police allegedly found prohibited drugs in his possession.
Drugs, knife charges after police search

Cathy Adams
4th Oct 2020 9:24 AM
A 26-year-old man has been charged after police allege they found drugs and a knife in his possession.

About 3.40pm yesterday, police were patrolling Tweed Heads when they stopped to speak to a man, who, after a short discussion, admitted to having prohibited drugs in his possession.

Police asked what drugs he had on him and the male handed police two small bags containing prohibited drugs, which they suspected to be methylamphetamine (ice).

Police then searched a black shoulder bag and located what they allege to be more prohibited drugs, which they suspected was cannabis and a small plastic bag of methylamphetamine.

Police continued to search the male and he is alleged to have told police he also had a knife in the bag. The knife was located. The male could not provide a lawful excuse for the knife possession.

The male was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for two counts of possession of a prohibited drug and one count of possession of a knife in a public place. He is to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on October 26.

Police allege they the prohibited drugs found were 14.93 grams of cannabis and methylamphetamine weighing a total of 3.78 grams.

