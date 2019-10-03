Drugs, weapons, cash found after Murwillumbah arrest

A 28-YEAR-OLD will face court today charged with multiple drug and driving offences after his arrest in Murwillumbah this morning.

Police will allege in court they went to an address in Hazelbrook Rd, Smiths Creek, near Murwillumbah, following reports of a disturbance.

It is alleged a silver Holden Commodore being driven by the 28-year-old drove off "at speed", before then driving directly towards the police vehicle and colliding with the front bull bar.

NSW Police media said The vehicle continued before going down an embankment and the driver fled the scene on foot into nearby bushland before he was arrested.

A 14-year-old female passenger was also arrested for breach of bail offences.

Police say they searched the vehicle and located methylamphetamine, ammunition, cash, a tazer and several weapons, including two tomahawks, two knives and a machete.

The man was charged with drive whilst disqualified, supply prohibited drug, deal with proceeds of crime, possess prohibited weapons and outstanding arrest warrants.

The teenage girl was refused bail to face a children's court today.