Drugs, weapons seized at Cudgera Creek property

A 57-year-old man is due to face court today on multiple drugs and weapons charges after police searched a property at Cudgera Creek overnight.

At about 10am yesterday, police executed a search warrant at a property on Reserve Creek Rd at Cudgera Creek, where they arrested two men, aged 57 amd 20, on the scene.

A search of the property located cocaine, cannabis leaf, oil and seeds, MDMA, methylamphetamine, prescription drugs, crossbows, firearm parts and allegedly stolen goods including a caravan and a motorbike.

All items were secured for forensic analysis and the men were taken to Tweed Heads police station.

Following further inquiries, the 20-year-old man was released without charge.

The 57-year-old man was charged with 22 offences including: owner permit drug premises; goods in custody; receiving stolen property; possession of explosives; nine counts of possessing a prohibited drug, four counts of possessing a prescribed restricted substance; three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon; possession of a prohibited article; and possession of ammunition without a permit.

The man was refused bail to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/