A man was caught drink driving after a fishing trip on the North Coast.
Drunk driver busted in his own street after fishing trip

Jessica Lamb
11th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
A VIETNAM veteran was almost three times over the legal limit when he was caught drink driving in his own street.

Police had stopped the man just after 1.15am on May 5 to let him know he had a camp chair stuck under his car and it was dragging along the road.

But then they smelt the alcohol on him.

The 64-year-old pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

He had been pulled over on his own street in Tweed Heads after driving from Pottsville Beach with a blood alcohol reading of 0.144.

His lawyer said apart from some low-level drink driving in his 20s, he had been of good character for three decades.

He explained his client had been fishing with friends, drinking and intended to camp at the beach that night.

The solicitor told the court his client had served in Vietnam and during his navy career had sustained multiple chronic injuries which lead to PTSD and depression.

Although he said he could not remember the events about why he left the beach camp and drove that night, he said he had been concerned about a scan showing possible brain cancer at the time.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy sentenced him to a two-year conditional release order.

No conviction was recorded.

