Drunk driver caught at 180km/h on Pacific Highway

A man has been charged after police caught him driving at more than 180km/h.

A man has been charged after police caught him driving at more than 180km/h.

A MAN has been charged with drink driving after allegedly being detected travelling at more than 180km/h on the Pacific Highway.

About 8.45am yesterday,Traffic & Highway Patrol officers were performing stationary speed enforcement duties on the Pacific Highway at Tyagarah when they allegedly detected a Honda Civic travelling north at 187km/h in the 100km/h area.

Officers saw the car overtake seven cars and a semi-trailer at an estimated speed of 185km/h.

Officers stopped the Honda near Tandys Lane where the driver and sole occupant, 34-year-old man, was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result.

He was arrested and taken Brunswick Heads Police Station where he underwent a breath analysis which allegedly returned a reading of 0.152.

The Queensland man is due to appear at Mullumbimby Local Court on August 27 charged with drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, high range drunk driving, and exceed speed more than 45km/h.

His licence was also suspended.

Tweed/Byron Police District Duty Officer, Detective Inspector Matthew Kehoe said the message that drink-driving and speeding kills was not getting through.

"It's quite simple, people are dying on our roads because of poor decisions made by drivers and riders.

"We will continue to take people off the roads who choose to drink and drive, or who can't stay within the speed limit."