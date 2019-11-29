Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are perplexed after a drunk pedestrian collided with a drunk driver - one of them ended up with a broken arm.
Police are perplexed after a drunk pedestrian collided with a drunk driver - one of them ended up with a broken arm.
Crime

Drunk driver, drunk pedestrian collide

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
29th Nov 2019 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUNK pedestrian collided with an allegedly drunk driver in Palmerston last night.

Northern Watch Cmdr Siiri Tennosaar said about 7.30pm the 53-year-old male pedestrian stepped into the path of a black Porsche, driven by a drunk 51-year-old in Bonson Tce, Moulden.

The driver returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.169 and was also driving while disqualified. He was issued a notice to appear in court.

"The pedestrian was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm and was cautioned for walking without due care," Cmdr Tennosaar said.

crime drink-driving drunk driver drunk pedestrian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘SHATTERED’: Young girl faces slow recovery from snake bite

        premium_icon ‘SHATTERED’: Young girl faces slow recovery from snake bite

        Health An 11-year-old girl who was bitten by a tiger snake last week remains in a serious condition as her family tries to raise funds to pay for treatment.

        Woman sentenced for horrific hospital syringe attack

        premium_icon Woman sentenced for horrific hospital syringe attack

        Crime Amber Michelle Daldy-Rowe jailed after shocking HIV syringe attack.

        Sports stars line up to help Tom

        premium_icon Sports stars line up to help Tom

        News Rugby league legend Jonathan Thurston will be among a number of guests attending a...

        Tweed Heads murder victim: ‘Funny, eccentric, intelligent’

        premium_icon Tweed Heads murder victim: ‘Funny, eccentric, intelligent’

        Crime Jason Ellis is still struggling to come to terms with the senseless death of his...