Drunk man arrested after demanding police lock him up

A MAN who refused to leave a bar in Tweed Heads and asked police to arrest him has been issued an infringement notice.

Tweed police said at 12.50am on Sunday, April 29, a 43-year-old man was refused entry to a licensed premises in Tweed Heads by security staff who believed the man was drunk.

Police attended and spoke with the man, who they also believed was heavily intoxicated.

The man was told to leave the vicinity of the bar, but refused.

Instead, the man told police to arrest him.

Police obliged and arrested the man for not leaving the vicinity of a licensed premises and took him back to the Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was later issued a fine and released from police custody.

Meanwhile, police have again lamented the high number of drink drivers arrested over the weekend, despite "the inclement weather making driving conditions at times treacherous”.

Arrests included a man at Banora Point around 8pm on Saturday, who returned a reading of 0.135, almost three times the limit.

His licence was suspended and he was charged with mid- range PCA and is expected to front Tweed Heads Local Court on June 18.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old woman from Byron Bay will face court on May 10 after returning a reading of 0.159. She was tested after police stopped her while driving along Tennyson Street, Byron Bay in the early hours of Sunday morning. Her licence was immediately suspended.