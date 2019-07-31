Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mother of two Natasha Djerdj pleaded guilty to drink driving after she crashed her car on the Warrego Hwy.
Mother of two Natasha Djerdj pleaded guilty to drink driving after she crashed her car on the Warrego Hwy. Contributed
Crime

Drunk mum loses control of car on highway

Ebony Graveur
by
31st Jul 2019 1:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUNK Gold Coast mum miraculously escaped serious injuries after she crashed her car on the Warrego Highway in March.

But she didn't escape the law.

On March 21, Natasha Djerdj was driving eastbound on the Warrego Highway through Hatton Vale when she lost control of her car and careened across the lanes before crashing into a pole on the wrong side of the road.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday that Djerdj, 32, lost control of the car near the Summerholm Rd intersection about 7.30pm.

"(She) crossed into a grass centre medium and collided into a steel fence before continuing onto the westbound lanes of the highway before coming to a stop,” Sgt Molinaro said.

Djerdj was found to have a blood-alcohol concentration of nearly three times the legal limit when she was tested in the Ipswich hospital.

Sgt Molinaro told the court Djerdj had said to police she was returning to the Gold Coast after dropping her children off at Withcott.

"This is a matter that could have resulted in a serious injury for others, including fatalities, where people drive with such a high reading and then lose control of their vehicle,” Sgt Molinaro said.

"Certainly a sentence that provides some deterrent for her would be appropriate in the circumstances.”

Representing herself, Djerdj pleaded guilty to drink driving and told Magistrate Kay Ryan she had two 'little girls'.

She said hospital staff had been concerned she had suffered spinal injuries and wounding to her finger.

"They sent me for an MRI but it came back clear,” Djerdj said.

"I was very lucky.”

Ms Ryan told Djerdj she was 'extremely' lucky and noted Djerdj had been previously nabbed for another drink driving offence in the past five years.

She fined Djerdj $950, recorded her conviction and disqualified her from driving for 10 months.

court news drunk driving gatton gold coast natasha djerdj warrego hwy
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    WATCH: Fire destroys Ballina netball clubhouse

    premium_icon WATCH: Fire destroys Ballina netball clubhouse

    Crime POLICE are calling for any information about two suspicious fires at Ballina overnight, which caused $50,000 worth of damage.

    Northern Rivers AFL clubs to join larger Queensland comp

    premium_icon Northern Rivers AFL clubs to join larger Queensland comp

    AFL New competition structure brings Northern NSW clubs into Queensland.

    Council scraps beachside memorials

    premium_icon Council scraps beachside memorials

    Council News Memorials to the dead will be removed from a popular beach

    80pc of dole recipients lose payments for not seeking work

    premium_icon 80pc of dole recipients lose payments for not seeking work

    Politics Welfare payments suspended after recipients don’t search for jobs