Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Drunk pregnant woman reported at watchouse

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
26th Jan 2020 4:38 PM | Updated: 27th Jan 2020 8:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

3.05PM: Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to a report of a pregnant woman suffering from severe intoxication.

The 29-year-old is at the Rockhampton Police Station Watch House and reportedly has a blood alcohol content of .338.

That level of BAC is regarded as very dangerous.

The list below shows warnings for various levels of BAC.

A BAC of up to .05 g% is likely to cause a feeling of wellbeing. Likely effects are being talkative, more relaxed and more confident.

A BAC of .05 - .08 g% is likely to make you at risk of impaired judgment and reduced inhibitions.

A BAC of .08 - .15 g% is likely to put you in a risky state. Likely effects include slurred speech, impaired balance and co-ordination, unstable emotions and possibly nausea and vomiting.

A BAC of .15 - .30 g% will put you at high risk with likely effects to be inadequate breathing, unable to walk without assistance, loss of bladder control and possibly loss of consciousness.

A BAC of over .30 g% is likely to put you in a coma or result in death.

drunk paramedics pregnant women watchhouse
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sights set on Tokyo swells after Tweed camp

        premium_icon Sights set on Tokyo swells after Tweed camp

        News It’s not often you hear Olympic athletes hoping for a typhoon during the Games but if you are a member of Australia’s provisional surfing team, that’s exactly what...

        Meet the Tweed’s best neighbours who bloom community spirit

        premium_icon Meet the Tweed’s best neighbours who bloom community spirit

        News Age might change the body but it never changes the values

        Juniors have a ball on court at international wheelchair tournament

        premium_icon Juniors have a ball on court at international wheelchair...

        News HAVING the opportunity to see some of the world’s best tennis players in action has...

        Clean out your closet and help bushfire victims

        premium_icon Clean out your closet and help bushfire victims

        News Two Casuarina mums have a challenge for women in the Tweed