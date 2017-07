AN "EXTREMELY” drunk woman rode her bicycle into a sign before falling to the ground in a failed attempt to flee police.

Police had been called to Chris Cunningham Park at Tweed Heads about 1.30pm on Saturday following reports two people had been hurling abuse at other people in the public park.

Police said the 56-year-old female and 43-year-old male were both "extremely intoxicated”.

They both left the area when asked.