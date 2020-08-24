Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
DRYER FIRE: Fire & Rescue NSW crews from Tweed Heads are warning residents to clean lint filters after a property was damaged when a dryer caught fire on Sunday. Photo: FRNSW
DRYER FIRE: Fire & Rescue NSW crews from Tweed Heads are warning residents to clean lint filters after a property was damaged when a dryer caught fire on Sunday. Photo: FRNSW
News

Dryer catches on fire at Northern Rivers unit

Alison Paterson
24th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A RESIDENT learned an expensive lesson about cleaning lint filters when their dryer caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

Around 5.38pm crews from Fire & Rescue Tweed Heads Fire Station were called to a unit fire on Binya Ave.

After FRNSW crews gained entry, they used a thermal imaging camera quickly found a clothes dryer on fire.

Crews extinguished the fire quickly and rendered the incident safe.

FRNSW Acting Superintendent Scott Dodson said this is a timely reminder for everyone to be aware of the fire hazards of your dryer.

“Clean your lint filter before or after each use,” he said.

“Ensure there is adequate air flow around your dryer and don’t leave the dryer operating when you’re not home “

fire fireifghters lint filter northern rivers fire tweed heads fire station
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NSW leading Australian recovery from COVID-19 crisis

        Premium Content NSW leading Australian recovery from COVID-19 crisis

        Health NSW has emerged as the state carrying the rest of the country through the COVID-19 economic downturn.

        Youth suicide warning after students lost in ‘cluster’

        Premium Content Youth suicide warning after students lost in ‘cluster’

        News Heartbreak after ‘cluster’ of student suicides

        Queensland border-hoppers flock to NSW hospital

        Premium Content Queensland border-hoppers flock to NSW hospital

        Health Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk might claim Queensland hospitals are only...

        From film to building: COVID webinars to support businesses

        Premium Content From film to building: COVID webinars to support businesses

        News A NUMBER of online tools, webinars and other toolkits are available to Northern NSW...