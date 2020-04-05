DUI charge, then fine for North Coast isolation breach

A MAN pulled over for a random breath-test has become the latest North Coast resident fined for breaching the Public Health Act by not self-isolating.

At 10.20pm on Thursday, Richmond Police District officers pulled over a car travelling on Ballina Road, Goonellabah.

The 32-year-old man was subjected to a breath test, which returned a positive reading.

Police say he was arrested and taken to Ballina Police Station and submitted to a breath analysis returning a reading of 0.132.

He was charged with mid-range PCA and was granted conditional bail to appear in Ballina Local Court on 23 June 2020.

Police allege that the man informed them that he had returned from Singapore on March 22 and was self-isolating. However, he had left the house and did not have a reasonable excuse. For breaching the Public Health Act, he also received an infringement.

It comes following the fining of a 65-year-old woman in Grafton, who was reported to Coffs/Clarence police for not self-isolating, and attending a shopping centre after recently returning from Indonesia.

“Police are investigating any reports of breaches of self-isolation orders and anyone found in breach of the orders well be dealt with,” Coffs Clarence Acting Inspector Wiles said.

“Police now have a $1000 on-the-spot fine that can be issued, and police will be issuing these fines if these offences are detected,” he said.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected 14-day self-isolation breaches to Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.