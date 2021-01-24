Menu
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers are prepared for an influx of boaters on the North Coast this weekend.
News

Dumb reasons why boaties needed rescuing this summer

Rebecca Lollback
24th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Dedicated Marine Rescue crews on the North Coast have responded to 46 rescue missions, including 22 life-threatening emergencies, since the start of summer.

A total of 78 people five of them children have been returned safely to shore.

And with sunny weather forecast for the last weekend of the school holidays, Marine Rescue volunteers are hoping people stay safe when boating.

Marine Rescue North Coast operations manager, John Murray, said it was "concerning" that many of the rescue missions launched over summer could have been avoided if boaters had taken simple safety precautions.

"Just over half of the rescue operations in this region in December and January have been in response to boats out of fuel, with flat batteries or engine failure," he said.

"These can easily be prevented by checking your engine and battery are in good condition and that your fuel tank is full before heading out."

Mr Murray said crews were also called to help boaters who had misjudged weather and sea conditions.

"Check weather and sea conditions before heading out and regularly throughout the day, as conditions can change quickly," he said.

"You can get up-to-date forecasts from your local Marine Rescue base by calling on VHF Channel 16 at any time."

Marine Rescue volunteers on the North Coast are preparing for a surge of boaters heading on to local waterways for an extra-long Australia Day weekend and the last days of the school holidays.

We know boaters will be flocking to the spectacular North Coast one last time before the return to school and work next week," Mr Murray said.

"It's vital to make sure everyone on board is wearing a lifejacket and that you Log On with Marine Rescue NSW on VHF Channel 16 or the free Marine Rescue App.

"This free service gives you the peace of mind of knowing our volunteers are watching out for your safe return and that if you don't Log Off as planned, they will start searching for you."

