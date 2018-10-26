Dungay Public School celebrates massive milestone

THE secret to Dungay Public School's 125-year success story is community, according to principal Josh Stephens.

And it's the passion for community that will be celebrated at today's birthday celebrations at the rural school.

"Dungay is turning 125 years and we're having a day with historical memorabilia on show,” Mr Stephens said.

"We've got markets, we've got food stalls and live entertainment and performances from the students.

"The day is going to be a bit of a walk down memory lane.

"We're hoping to get as many past students and staff and teachers and anyone who's connected with the school to come on the day and have a big reunion.”

While more than 70 students now attend the school, Mr Stephens said it had been evolving for more than a century.

"We've got strong supportive community members and we've always had that here,” Mr Stephens said.

"When you look back through the history, people are very passionate about public education and very passionate about having a school to service the Dungay area.

"Historically the school was just catering for local families, where there might have been 15 students and just three families.

"Throughout history the numbers have increased - we've been in the 40s, 50s and 60s. But the landscape is changing now, we're drawing from the Murwillumbah community now because people see small schools as an option.”

The community is invited to join in the festivities today, which will include entertainment and food.

What: Dungay Public School's 125th birthday celebrations

When: Today from 8.30am

Where: Dungay Public School, 305 Tomewin Rd, Dungay

Cost: Free entry