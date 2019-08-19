Dunn hoping for a change of luck after dead heat

Jockey Jason Taylor on Zamex when it won the Maclean Cup last year. It is aiming to win the Murwillumbah Cup on Friday.

Jockey Jason Taylor on Zamex when it won the Maclean Cup last year. It is aiming to win the Murwillumbah Cup on Friday. Adam Hourigan

CONNECTIONS of local galloper Zamex will be hoping to go "half” a win better in Friday's $40,000 Riverview Hotel Murwillumbah Cup (1530m).

Zamex came from near last to dead-heat for first with Future Event in last year's Cup after having an interrupted passage down the straight.

Despite being trained at Murwillumbah by Matthew Dunn, the just-turned six-year-old has only raced on his home soil once.

Zamex had a five-week break before returning with a sound seventh in the Casino Cup (1400m), when coming from last at the home turn and making his run near the outside fence.

Stablemate Ready for Danger is also entered in the Murwillumbah Cup and, coincidentally, has also raced on the course on one occasion for one win.

"I expect him (Zamex) to run well,” Dunn said. "Both have shown they handle the course and I'm pleased with their progress.”

Tough-as-teak galloper Bodega Negra will be out to bolster his trophy cabinet in the Cup, having claimed the South Grafton Cup and Sawtell Cup recently.

"We will have some terrific racing and in excess of $204,000 in prizemoney,” Tweed River Jockey Club general manager Tim Booth said.

Lismore Turf Club has an excellent promotion for its raceday next Monday with a taxi receipt for free entry promotion.

LTC will open its Members Lounge to all attendees, with the club also having bar and catering specials with $5 beers and $15 meal deals, along with full TAB and bookmaker facilities.

"We are gearing up for the Lismore Cup on September 19,” operations manager Daniel Kedraika said.

"With the amazing country increases from Racing NSW, the Lismore Cup is now worth $75,000 and three other races on our Country Showcase day are up to $50,000. This should see increased field sizes and ensure it is a top day.”