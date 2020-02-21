Dunn salutes Ally with golden tribute

Matthew Dunn trained Malawi Gold steered by Ms Stephanie Thornton edges Toby and Trent Edmond's Rumbrella in the Race 6 Remembering Ally Ryan CG&E Class 1 Handicap on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

CLASS 1 HCP :Prolific Murwillumbah trainer Matthew Dunn made it two in a row today when race favourite Malawi Gold crossed first in Grafton trainer Alan Ryan's tribute race at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Dunn teamed up with Grafton jockey Matthew McGuren in race 5, the Blues Brews and BBQ's March 15 F&M Class 1 Handicap as Devine Grey edged Bruce Hill's Shezandi As before Ms Stephanie Thornton piloted Malawi Gold perfectly in the 1420m tribute race.

Dunn was pleased to get a result in a race he knew meant a lot to the Northern Rivers racing community.

"It's always sad when these things happen. It's something nobody ever likes to see," Dunn said.

"Any race is nice to win, particularly in your area and this tribute to a fallen comarade just adds a little more to it."

Dunn was never too involved with Ally himself, but he knew the impact the 65-year-old had on the industry.

"I didn't know him too well personally, being from Murwillumbah, but everybody knows the struggle. Everyone knows how tough the game is and to stay in it as long as he did shows incredible resilience and he's a big loss to the racing community," he said.

Ms Thornton said the win would give Malawi Gold the boost he needed to go on to bigger and better wins.

"We'll take a lot of confidence from this. Arguably, he should have won last start as well so he'll take some confidence in his genuine ability.

"He needs that tempo, but when he gets that he's got a beautiful finish."

Dunn will look to keep him at a similar distance for now, but he is looking to get the four-year-old gelding up.

"He's still learning his craft at the moment," he said.

"He hasn't gotten to where he needs to be but he just needs to relax a little bit before we get him on to longer distances."

Coffs Harbour trainer Warren Gavenlock took out the $150,000 Country Championships qualifier in race 8, edging Dunn's favourite Gracie Bell with Plonka.

