Duo charged over drugs, knife in car

Two people have been charged after drugs, knife and other goods found in car. Trevor Veale

TWO people have been charged after an attempted RBT revealed drugs, cash and a knife in a car in Tweed Heads.

Tweed/Byron LAC officers were patrolling Ducat St, Tweed Heads about 2.10pm on Sunday when they saw a silver-coloured Subaru, which they tried to stop for a random breath test.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle when it allegedly drove away at speed and onto the Pacific Motorway towards Queensland.

Police found the vehicle in the highway's breakdown lane shortly afterwards.

When they stopped behind the car, its driver allegedly took off at low speed.

Police said there was smoke coming from the car's engine and exhaust.

The male driver allegedly refused to stop when officers approached the driver's side window, and police smashed the window with a baton.

When the car eventually came to a stop, the driver allegedly got out of the vehicle and threw an object into long grass behind a safety fence.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, allegedly resisted arrect and officers used OC spray to take him into custody.

A female passenger, 18, was also arrested.

When police searched the Subaru they allegedly found methamphetamine, cannabis, a 25cm-long knife, cash and other items which they suspected had been stolen.

After searching nearby bushland, they found a small bag containing methamphetamine, clear resealable bags and scales.

The items were secured for forensic analysis.

The duo were taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where the man was charged with supplying a prohibited drug, possessing a prohibited drug, resisting arrest, having custody of a knife in a public place and two counts of having (suspected stolen) goods in custody.

The woman was charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug and having goods in custody.

Both were refused bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court today.