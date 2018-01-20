Duo charged with Kunghur attack remain in custody

Two men charged with an alleged brutal attack at Kunghur are due to face court again next month.

TWO men charged with an alleged brutal attack at Kunghur last year are due to face court again next month.

Mark Gary Brown, 28, and Aydin Christopher Brown, 29, had their matters go before Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

Mark Brown was represented by Rod Behan, while Carl Edwards appeared for Aydin Brown on behalf of Sydney-based Hanna Legal.

Both men have been charged with the attempted murder of Benn Peterson, 35, and kidnapping of Phillip Green, 36, on Sunday, July 23.

Aydin Brown also faces charges of possessing a prohibited drug (cannabis) and receiving property stolen outside of NSW.

The remainder of the police brief is due on February 20 and the men are due back in court next month.