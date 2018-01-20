Menu
Login
News

Duo charged with Kunghur attack remain in custody

Two men charged with an alleged brutal attack at Kunghur are due to face court again next month.
Two men charged with an alleged brutal attack at Kunghur are due to face court again next month.
Liana Turner
by

TWO men charged with an alleged brutal attack at Kunghur last year are due to face court again next month.

Mark Gary Brown, 28, and Aydin Christopher Brown, 29, had their matters go before Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

Mark Brown was represented by Rod Behan, while Carl Edwards appeared for Aydin Brown on behalf of Sydney-based Hanna Legal.

Both men have been charged with the attempted murder of Benn Peterson, 35, and kidnapping of Phillip Green, 36, on Sunday, July 23.

Aydin Brown also faces charges of possessing a prohibited drug (cannabis) and receiving property stolen outside of NSW.

The remainder of the police brief is due on February 20 and the men are due back in court next month.

Tweed Daily News
Tennis NSW gives $10k for Terranora club rebuild

Tennis NSW gives $10k for Terranora club rebuild

Tennis Terranora welcomes helping hand ahead of this weekend's fundraiser

Man accused of attempted robbery 'bit police'

Westlawn Financial Planning - Murwillumbah

Man accused of trying to break into credit union remains in custody

'Lengthy delay' doesn't warrant release

DUMPED: Ace Hall died after being allegedly left outside the Tweed Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Woman accused of being an accessory to murder remains in custody

Four things to do this weekend

The Tweed Wedding Trail is on this weekend.

Looking for something to do?

Local Partners