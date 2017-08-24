Duo refused bail over fire attack

IN COURT: Aydin Christopher Brown, as pictured on his Facebook account.

TWO men accused of a vicious attack where a man was almost burnt to death at Kunghur have been refused bail.

Aydin Brown, 29, and Mark Brown, 28 - who are not related - have both been charged with attempted murder and aggravated kidnapping.

They have been accused of setting fire to Burringbar man Benn Peterson, 35, as part of an attempt to murder him on Sunday, July 23.

Mr Peterson was found by the side of Kyogle Rd at Kunghur about 7.30pm that evening.

Police have claimed a second victim, Phillip Green, 36 - who was with Mr Peterson at the time of the alleged incident - was kidnapped by the accused and placed in the back of a Holden Commodore utility.

Mr Green was injured after jumping from the moving vehicle, which was found burnt out about 11km away from where Mr Peterson was found.

Aydin Brown appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court via video link on Wednesday.

His solicitor, Abbas Soukie, argued the Crown's case against his client was not strong enough to warrant his ongoing custody.

Mr Soukie said much of the evidence currently hinged on the word of Mr Green.

The court heard police had not been able to hear Mr Peterson's version of events due to his critical condition.

Crown prosecutor Adam Barnes said Mr Peterson had regained consciousness, but remained in a critical condition in the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Mr Soukie said most of the evidence for the "highly bizarre and peculiar set of circumstances” was based on the word of Mr Green.

Mr Soukie said his client could face a long period of custody without any progress in the case.

"There is a real risk that in these circumstances the accused will be (in custody) for up to two years before Mr Brown sees a jury,” he said.

"Mr Brown has reason to be free. He has employment. He would be able to work to fund his legal case.

"Any risk of flight would be tempered by conditions which should effectively mean he's subject to house arrest.”

Mr Barnes rejected Mr Soukie's argument, saying the extent of injuries to Mr Peterson and Mr Green, Facebook messages, banking records and call records supported the statement of facts tendered to the court.

He said Mr Brown posed an "unacceptable” risk of flight, or of other serious offending if released on bail.

Mr Soukie submitted 13 suggested bail conditions, but Magistrate Michael Dakin refused bail, describing the alleged attack as "horrendous offending with complete disregard for human life and safety.”

"I don't think it's appropriate to suggest there's been a delay in interviewing someone who'd been in a coma for a significant amount of time,” Mr Dakin said.

Both men are due to face court again by video link on October 18. Their charges hold penalties of up to 25 years' prison each.