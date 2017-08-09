19°
News

Durbidge sets sights on Olympic surf glory

Nikki Todd | 8th Aug 2017 5:57 PM
Bede Durbidge has been appointed Surfing Australia's Elite Program Manager for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic campaign. His role will be to oversee and lead the Olympic squad to Tokyo in 2020.
Bede Durbidge has been appointed Surfing Australia's Elite Program Manager for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic campaign. His role will be to oversee and lead the Olympic squad to Tokyo in 2020. Blainey Woodham / Surfing Austra

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWENTY months ago, champion surfer Bede Durbidge was in the fight of his life, battling to stay alive after fracturing his pelvis in a near-fatal wipe-out at the Pipeline Masters in Hawaii.

Today, he is embarking upon another battle - that for Olympic glory - after being appointed as Surfing Australia's elite program manager for the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games.

He will take up the role in early 2018, when he officially retires from competitive surfing at the end of the Australian leg of the World Surf League tour at Margaret River.

Announcing his retirement at Snapper Rocks today, Durbidge said he was stoked to take on the new role with Surfing Australia, albeit earlier than he had initially planned.

"I thought I would stay on tour for a few more years but this opportunity arose and I had to go for it,” Durbidge told reporters.

"It is a perfect transition for me to retire and move into that role.”

It may be a bit earlier than the 34-year-old expected to retire, but Durbidge is the first to admit he is lucky to be alive after the horrific wipeout in December 2015.

"I was lucky they had so much water security there to help me get to the beach because I was bleeding out so bad, I had an open pelvic fracture,” he said.

"They torniqued me straight away which stopped the bleeding which was super lucky. If I was in a remote place I would have died.

"It was the worst wipe-out by far but it was just part of my journey, I wouldn't change it for the world. So many good things have come out of such a bad situation.”

Bede Durbidge giving the Juniors Tips at a Surfing Australia camp not long after his horrific wipe-out left him with a fractured pelvis.
Bede Durbidge giving the Juniors Tips at a Surfing Australia camp not long after his horrific wipe-out left him with a fractured pelvis. Melissa Belanic

While working on his own recovery after the accident, Durbidge coached Hawaiian John John Florence to his world title in 2016, before returning to the tour himself this year, where he is currently ranked 20th alongside surfing great Kelly Slater.

While he is looking forward to seeing out the year on tour, Durbidge said he was "super excited” about his new role, and was keen to make some waves when surfing makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

"In short (my new role) is getting the Australian team ready for Tokyo in 2020,” he said.

"And building a squad and working with their coaches and getting everyone in one room and building that culture to try and win gold medals.

"Right now on the Men's and the Women's tour, Australian athletes are leading. If you looked at the ratings you would say Australia has the best hope of winning gold. It is still a long way off - two years - but everyone will be chomping at the bit.”

While it was still unknown if the surfing event will be carried out in the ocean off Japan or in a wave pool, Durbidge said he was hoping the issue would be resolved within the next six months to allow athletes time to prepare.

Bede Durbidge in the Billabong Pro Tahiti in 2014.
Bede Durbidge in the Billabong Pro Tahiti in 2014. Will H-S

Good friend and fellow tour mate, three time Men's World Champion Mick Fanning, said Durbidge would play a critical role in the Australia Olympic dream.

"Knowing Bede on a professional and personal level I think he's the perfect person for the job,” Fanning said.

"He's been one of the most dedicated athletes on tour and an amazing tactician so he'll be able to help out in so many different areas. Bede is very willing to do the hard yards and will cover all bases when it comes to planning all programs for our athletes. He's a man I respect immensely for many different reasons and I think Australian Surfing will feel the benefits of having him on-board.”

Surfing Australia CEO Andrew Stark said someone with Durbidge's credentials and personality were perfectly suited to the newly created role.

"This is a critical role that will be instrumental towards our Olympic campaign. Bede is an amazing athlete and coach and has immense credibility and respect by all the Australian World Tour surfers and their respective coaches and will be an amazing asset to our high-performance team. Bede will be the key and constant communicator with our Olympic Squad to ensure that our Australian team athletes are at their absolute best in Japan in the moment of the first ever Olympic surfing Gold Medals,” said Stark.

Bede Durbidge, back to his best after a 12-month break from competition since his horrific injury at Pipeline, Hawaii 2015.
Bede Durbidge, back to his best after a 12-month break from competition since his horrific injury at Pipeline, Hawaii 2015. Adrian Bort/Adrenaline Shots

　

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  bede durbidge olympic surfing surfing australia tokyo 2020

REVEALED: Warner Bros 'Aquashack' shapes up at Hastings Point

REVEALED: Warner Bros 'Aquashack' shapes up at Hastings...

A "Star Wars under the sea” so big it's visible Cabarita.

Under the clear night sky at Crams Farm

NIGHT SKY: Mt Warning Star trails at Clarrie Hall Dam.

UNDER the night sky is one of the most peaceful places you can be.

Police hunt for intel after child approached

Police are looking for information about the owner of a vehicle, that is the same make as the car pictured.

POLICE have warned the community to continue to stay vigilant.

Favourite Girls tour the UK

BIG TIME: Tweed band Round Mountain Girls are on their way to the United Kingdom for their first international tour.

Tweed Coast band set out on first international tour

Local Partners

Council orders loud farm to continue testing for noise

Pocket Herb farm is looking to install new fans, despite noise concerns from neighbours.

$30,000 raised at sleepout for Fred's Place

BIG NIGHT: Kirk Vidler, Emilie Gachassin, Scott Lythgo and Gerard Robinson from Tweed Heads Bowls Club.

Community gathers to raise money for the homeless.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Cara Delevingne shoots for the stars

After Suicide Squad, model turned actor Cara Delevingne goes big with Luc Besson’s new sci-fi blockbuster

Spotify on Xbox One: better sound track for carnage?

Music streaming app Spotify is now available on Xbox One.

SICK of hearing the sound of machine gun fire or the splatter of blood?

MOVIE REVIEW: Wind River a thriller that chills to the bone

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner in a scene from the movie Wind River.

Avengers Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen reunite for thriller.

Country legend Glen Campbell dies

Glen Campbell has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, according to US media reports. Picture: AFP

He was 81.

Moretz reveals shocking bullying by male co-star

Chloe Grace Moretz says she was on the brunt of awful treatment by a male co-star when she was just 15.

Chloe Grace Moretz fat-shamed by male co-star.

Google Home Australian review: Is it worth the $199?

The Google Home device.

Google Home offers better value than Apple's coming product

Epic road trip to help fight childhood obesity

ON A MISSION: The Smith Family has been travelling around Australia to fight childhood obesity.

Family packs up, leaves city to travel Australia and fight obesity

Land with expansive ocean and coastal views!!

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

Residential Land 0 0 $880,000 for 1...

• Set in a blue ribbon location amongst prestigious homes • Rare large Coolangatta 1,262 square metre block • Potentential redevelop, subdivide or purchase...

Private, Double Storey Family Home Just minutes from the Sand

4 Attinga Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 1 3 $620,000 ...

Enjoying the best of both worlds, this home is surrounded by natural bushland in a quiet cul-de-sac with the convenience of being just 900 metres from pristine...

Fully Renovated Home Offering Total Privacy, Generous Living And Stunning Tweed River Views

21 Anconia Avenue, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 2 2 $560,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 12 AUGUST 2017 AT 11:00 - 11:30AM Backing onto a nature reserve and the Tweed River this home offers an element of bush charm...

First Time Offered For Sale Since 1930

31 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 5 2 2 Forthcoming...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH AUGUST 11:00 - 11:30AM Offering sweeping uninterrupted views of the ocean, Surfers Paradise skyline and the Hinterland...

The Ultimate Lifestyle Property with 20 Metres of River Frontage and a Private Pontoon

14 The Anchorage, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 3 2 $1,800,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12TH AUGUST 1:00 - 1:30PM This exceptional, double storey abode with 20 metres of Tweed River frontage, a 8m pontoon and...

Refurbished ground floor two bedroom Greenbank apartment

6/9 Endeavour Parade, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $395,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12TH AUGUST 11:00 - 11:30AM Recently revamped with fresh flooring, a new kitchen keeping the retro feel Enjoy the spacious...

This Apartment captures million dollar views from its elevated hilltop setting

3/23 Tweed Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $475,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12TH AUGUST 12:00 - 12:30PM Affordable first top floor apartment or low maintenance portfolio addition Boutique block of just...

ELEVATED POSITION WITH PANORAMIC RIVER &amp; OCEAN VIEWS

3 Ocean Avenue, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 3 2 $649,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 12TH 11:00 - 11:30AM Perched in a peaceful & elevated position, this family home promotes a delightful, low...

Modern Three-Bedroom Ground Floor Unit

6/114 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 3 1 2 $300,000 ...

This spacious three-bedroom unit is ideally situated on the ground floor at the end of a small block of only 6. Conveniently located within minutes to local...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $770,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12TH AUGUST 12:00 - 12:30PM Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.